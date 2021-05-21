Wisconsin election officials flagged just 27 possible voter fraud cases out of more than 3 million ballots cast

The identified potential cases of fraud are far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump about the November election.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



