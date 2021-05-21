Wisconsin election officials flagged just 27 possible voter fraud cases out of more than 3 million ballots cast
The identified potential cases of fraud are far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump about the November election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin election officials flagged just 27 possible voter fraud cases out of more than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2021 at 11:22 PM
The identified potential cases of fraud are far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump about the November election.
-
Marcia Anderson made history as Army's first Black, female major general. Up next, the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM
Marcia Anderson, a lawyer and retired U.S. Army major general, is set to become the first Black woman on the Packers' executive committe
-
Packers no longer require masks at Lambeau Field, Titletown District spaces for fully...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM
The Green Bay Packers will allow fully vaccinated people to enter Lambeau Field and Titletown District buildings without wearing masks after the CDC revised its guidelines for vaccinated individuals last week.
-
Average COVID-19 cases declined for the 19th consecutive day as Wisconsin approaches 5...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2021 at 8:47 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 374, down 297 cases from a month ago. The state reported 406 new cases on Friday.
-
Police say Green Bay 'serial arsonist' admits to rash of fires, thefts from storage...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Thomas L. Smith, 58, set vehicles and trailers on fire and stole from storage units and mailboxes, according to the criminal complaint.
-
Potawatomi State Park's observation tower, marred by decay, gets second chance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Rep. Joel Kitchens gave the news that the DNR will restore the observation tower in Potawatomi State Park instead of demolish it.
-
Royall School District Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM
-
Kyle Rittenhouse makes first in-person Wisconsin court appearance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2021 at 7:26 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse set to make first in-person Wisconsin court appearance
-
The SS Badger made its first trip across Lake Michigan for the season: Here's what to know
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM
With the SS Badger setting sail, local downtown Manitowoc business owners say they're ready to see the increased foot traffic.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.