Wisconsin election officials agree to mail absentee ballot request forms to most voters
Wisconsin election officials agreed Wednesday to send absentee ballot applications to most voters, but the plan could face obstacles next month.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 2:05 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Red Cross in Wisconsin is facing a potential blood shortage as hospitals resume paused...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 1:21 AM
The American Red Cross is facing another potential blood shortage now that hospitals are resuming procedures that were paused during the pandemic.
Brown County coronavirus: De Pere nursing home worker tests positive; local cases exceed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 1:20 AM
Rennes Health & Rehabitation Center joins Grancare Nursing Center and Odd Fellow Home as nursing homes under COVID-19 investigation.
The number of Wisconsinites hospitalized for coronavirus is growing, one reminder that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 1:09 AM
The increasing hospitalizations come as Wisconsin on Wednesday reported its largest single day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests.
Brown County has three times more COVID-19 cases than Dane County, which will get...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 11:42 PM
Brown County can use the grant to pay for emergency operations, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other pandemic-related needs.
Green Bay teen charged with drunken driving in Main Street Bridge crash that ejected...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM
The 17-year-old also faces two misdemeanors accusing her of injuring two other passengers while intoxicated.
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers set single-day records for deaths, cases and tests
by Bob Hague on May 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Wisconsin saw its largest single-day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests on Wednesday. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm delivered Wednesday’s numbers, including 599 positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the […]
'It's a whole new environment': Oneida casino reopens after COVID-19 shutdown, but it's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Tuesday was the reopening of the Oneida Casino, which was shut down in March because of COVID-19. A number of safety measures are in place.
