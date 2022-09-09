Wisconsin election clerks race to understand absentee ballot ruling
“What is tricky is: What is an address? You’re going to get varying interpretations.”
Entrepreneur and UW-Green Bay grad Tyronne Powell creates Unext to connect businesses and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM
"Unext aims to increase the number of connections between students and employers and help employers recruit and identify talent. "
Soren Staff, lead singer of Them Coulee Boys, opens up about suicide prevention, mental...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Soren Staff uses music to make sense of losing a friend to suicide, struggling with anxiety and going to therapy.
Officials rename 28 places in Wisconsin that had names derogatory to Indigenous women....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM
28 place names in Wisconsin that previously used a term derogatory to Indigenous women have new names. Here's what to know about the changes.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly announces 2023 run to rejoin the court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM
Kelly, a conservative attorney appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, lost his seat in 2020 to Jill Karofsky.
Legislators pass Republican-drawn plan for deploying $31 million in opioid settlement...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM
The $31 million was awarded from a legal settlement with pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
Oath Keepers data leak includes Wisconsin elected officials, law enforcement personnel on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 609 people in Wisconsin on leaked membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers.
Vehicle v Telephone Pole Accident In Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM
New omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM
Anyone over the age of 12 who had their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago is eligible for the new, Omicron-specific shots.
Meffert, Leland C. Age 78 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM
