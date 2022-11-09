Wisconsin election, 1st Senate: Jacque re-elected for second term
This will be Jacque’s second term as a state senator after representing the 2nd Assembly District for four consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels to win second term in 2022 midterm election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers overcame national headwinds facing Democrats Tuesday.
Josh Kaul defeats Eric Toney to win second term as Wisconsin attorney general in 2022...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 9:06 AM
Democrat Josh Kaul defeated challenger Republican Eric Toney in attorney general race in 2022 midterm elections in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin midterm 2022 election night parties for Tony Evers, Tim Michels, Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 8:51 AM
Election night parties for Gov. Tony Evers, Tim Michels, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes in the 2022 midterms.
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Gov. Tony Evers wins second term, no winner in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes locked in a race too close to call in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM
With 93% of the vote in, Johnson had 50.7% of the vote to 49.3% for Barnes, a difference of nearly 40,000 votes.
Assembly races in Green Bay area: Incumbents Shelton, Steffen, Macco win reelection;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 7:07 AM
Rep. Kristina Shelton was the only Democrat to win election Tuesday among state Assembly races in the Green Bay region.
Wisconsin election, 36th Assembly: Mursau is on his way to a 10th term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 6:58 AM
The Republican from Crivitz was first elected to the seat in 2004 and has had just one competitive race in the five general elections before this.
Wisconsin election, 89th Assembly: Behnke rolls to reelection
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM
This will be Behnke's first full two-year term in office after winning a special election in April 2021 for the seat.
