Wisconsin elected officials remain divided on Obamacare, even during the pandemic
Overturning the ACA could take health care away from millions of Americans, including 2.4 million Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Interstate 43 roadwork started; watch for delays, lane and ramp closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM
Work will be done on shoulders and concrete layovers on bridge decks between Mason Street and Webster Avenue.
-
Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM
Jail Roster Some inmates are awaiting trial and these defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. We unfortunately no longer get the photos of the Jail Roster from the Sheriff’s Department.
-
Monroe County Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM
On July 6, 2020 at 8:54 AM the Monroe County Communications Center received a call reporting a two vehicle crash on CTH EW at Atwood Avenue, rural Warrens. The caller reported that the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
-
ANNUAL LABOR DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION CANCELED
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2020 at 2:28 PM
The Kendall Community Club faced the same COVID-19 issues that forced many other festivals to cancel their annual event. Kendall Fest, which was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend – Sept. 4th – 6th in Kendall was canceled after a vote by […]
-
Copus, Gabriel Frank Lee
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2020 at 2:26 PM
Gabriel Frank Lee Copus, the infant son of Alton Copus and Christine Fry, was born/passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse, Wisconsin
-
Wisconsin elected officials remain divided on Obamacare, even during the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Overturning the ACA could take health care away from millions of Americans, including 2.4 million Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions.
-
Kindschi Earns Outstanding Guernsey Youth Honors
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A student Loganville has been named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association.
-
Jauquet Honored with Distinguished Junior Holstein Award
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A Shawano County student was one of six Distinguished Junior Holstein Members in the nation to be honored by the National Holstein Association.
-
Jefferson County FTD Awards Grants for Local Projects
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A group of leaders from the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show in Jefferson County are disbursing some of the event's profits in the form of grants to help local community organizations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.