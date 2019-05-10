Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave taxpayer funds to businesses that created jobs in other states, audit finds
The report by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau comes as WEDC is tasked with overseeing up to $3 billion in subsidies for Foxconn Technology Group.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin's economic development corporation gave taxpayer funds to businesses that c...8 hours ago
- Police logs: Window broken at police range9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Rallies again in 6th Inning to Knock of Hillsboro in SBC Softball Action9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Tack & Field Competes Well at Paquette Invitational9 hours ago
- 'I did not want to become a statistic': New mom recounts dangerous pregnancy com...9 hours ago
- Dale Kooyenga – Wisconsin senator makes point, but goes overboard with birth cost re...9 hours ago
- City of Mauston Meetings11 hours ago
- Bucks to open Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday18 hours ago
- Badgers beat Iowa in Big Ten Softball Tournament opener19 hours ago
- Finance Committee to begin budget work1 day ago
- Ron Johnson – Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies3 days ago
- Looking Back: Many Religions And A Few Arrogant Attitudes5 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.