Wisconsin early voting has already hit 51% of total 2016 voting

The total number of absentee ballots returned as of Wednesday in Wisconsin is now 51 percent of total votes cast in the 2016 election. The latest absentee ballot information for Wisconsin, six days before the election, shows more than 1,800,000 ballots have been sent, with more than 1,500,000 returned. There were 287,166 absentee ballots yet […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.