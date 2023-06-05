Wisconsin driver’s licenses getting an update

Your next driver’s license will have a new look. Wisconsin driver’s licenses are getting an update to provide increased security. According to the state Division of Motor Vehicles, new licenses will feature hard to replicate artistic designs featuring images representing Wisconsin and make them harder to counterfeit. JUST ANNOUNCED: Wisconsin DMV debuts new driver license/ID […] Source: WRN.com







