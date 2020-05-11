Wisconsin DOT will hold online meeting to discuss I-41 expansion in Outagamie and Brown counties
The project will stretch 24 miles and widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction to reduce traffic congestion and crash rates.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Coronavirus infected 36 people at Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski as residents...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM
The COVID-19 outbreak left staff scrambling and residents waiting hours to receive meals or medication.
Where can I get tested? Here's a list of free coronavirus testing sites in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 7:36 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is ramping up coronavirus testing by opening free community testing sites across the state.
Brown County coronavirus death total stands at 18; unclear when area businesses can reopen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM
Increases in COVID-19 cases have slowed in Brown County, but it's still too early to tell when businesses can reopen, Troy Streckenbach says.
Legion Baseball Cancelled for 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2020 at 7:19 PM
The American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced Saturday that it is canceling its 2020 baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, this is the first time since 1927 an American Legion Baseball champion will not […]
Live at 3 p.m.: Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for May 11, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM
The percent of positive coronavirus tests on Sunday increased, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to more than 10,000, according to state health officials. Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 280 […]
Districts request school year waivers
by WRN Contributor on May 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM
Nearly 60 percent of school districts in Wisconsin want permission to end the school year early. As of Friday, the Department of Public Instruction reported 248 of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts had asked for a waiver for classroom […]
Reopening Wisconsin: What's open, what's closed, and updates on social distancing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM
Wisconsin has been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Here is a status update on what's open and what's not.
