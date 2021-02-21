Wisconsin DOJ: Person, officer exchange gunfire in Oneida Tribal Police Department parking lot
The person was struck and transported to a local hospital. The person is being treated for serious injuries. The officer was not injured.
Ice formations at Cave Point County Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Icicles cover the rock faces at Cave Point County Park in Door County
Porterfield man killed in snowmobile crash in Marinette County, deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM
The man was found on a trail west of U.S. 180 in the town of Wagner.
Local Boys Regional Final/Girls Sectional Final Scores from Saturday February 20th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2021 at 3:45 AM
Necedah Claims 1st Regional Title in 20 Years defeats Hillsboro 68-46 in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2021 at 3:44 AM
Former Gov. Scott Walker, a frequent absentee voter, now backs limiting absentee ballots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2021 at 3:00 AM
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, voted absentee in six of the last eight elections, state records show.
For the second time, a driver fell from a high interstate bridge in Milwaukee and survived
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM
The woman's vehicle skidded off a bridge about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and fell onto a ramp below. She suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Green Bay Press-Gazette wins best video, best sports story, best sports photo in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM
The newspaper received 12 honors overall in an annual journalism contest and is part of a group that took home 85 awards.
Basketball Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday February 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2021 at 3:44 AM
