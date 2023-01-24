Wisconsin DOJ offers school safety training

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will offer school safety training to all Wisconsin schools. The training, which will be led by the Office of School Safety, will help school staff to put a plan in place for school crises and get kids back to their parents and guardians following an event, according to a media […] Source: WRN.com







