Wisconsin DOJ, Kewaunee factory farm reach $215K pollution settlement
The settlement also calls for Kinnard Farms to upgrade two waste storage facilities and a feed storage area.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Cox, Jeanette Frieda Age 98 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM
-
Nicksic, Samuel P. “Lyle” Age 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM
-
Shipyard Tour is the only chance to go behind the scenes at this Sturgeon Bay shipyard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will welcome visitors on guided tours May 6 during the 30th annual event that raises funds for local Rotary Club projects.
-
A tribe in northern Wisconsin is pursuing retail cannabis. Here's why many tribes see the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Bad River Ojibwe Tribe is seeking a legal consultant to help it with exploring opening a retail cannabis business on the reservation.
-
Flyers for 2 De Pere candidates claim city is going 'woke' and 'broke'; that's not the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM
School board candidate Melissa Niffenegger also shared concerns about pornographic materials in schools and teaching about transgender people.
-
Want pasta made from organic produce and ingredients? It's at a new shop in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Clario Farmstead Pasta, sold at farmers markets around Door County and Milwaukee since 2014, holds a grand opening for the store April 1.
-
Meet the candidates running for Oconto alderperson in the April 4 election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Four candidates, including three newcomers, are competing for two seats on the Oconto City Council.
-
Latinos in Wisconsin have been hit harder by COVID-19 than any racial demographic....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM
There are more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the Latino community than any other racial group in the state.
-
'He's known as a lawyer's lawyer': Daniel Kelly pins Supreme Court run on conservative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Kelly is trying to regain a seat on the state Supreme Court after losing in the 2020 election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.