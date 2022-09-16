Wisconsin DOJ:  61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Deputy Was Armed

Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of Strongs Prairie just before 7:00 p-m Tuesday, September 6th. There were active felony warrants in Childers name. Bean shot him when the suspect “brandished a firearm.” The confrontation was recorded on a bodycam.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.