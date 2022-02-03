Wisconsin does not require a personal finance course to graduate high school. A new proposal seeks to change that.
The proposal goes farther than legislation passed in 2017 that required school districts in Wisconsin to adopt financial literacy academic standards.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is...
by Sheboygan Press on February 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM
Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.
-
The Mandela Barnes campaign is building a small-dollar donor base, raising $520,000 in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Barnes' January haul exceeded the funds raised in the last three months of 2021 by rivals Alex Lasry ($473,000) and Sarah Godlewski ($360,000).
-
'Numerous' Green Bay, Fox Valley banks targeted by Atlanta-based scammers who stole...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM
The Justice Department says an Atlanta couple scammed banks out of $160,000 by swiping checks from their mailboxes, paying people to cash them.
-
Wisconsin attorney for Trump campaign one of first known to learn of fake elector...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM
Attorney Jim Troupis received a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, outlining the strategy — the same day Troupis filed paperwork to begin ballot recounts.
-
Pulaski native Deedra Irwin prepares to compete in Winter Olympics, reflects on growing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Irwin was first introduced to biathlon in 2017, just over four years before she will compete in the sport in the Winter Olympics.
-
-
Can your employer stop you from taking a new job? Here's what national experts say about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Employment law experts say Wisconsin legal drama was "deeply unusual" and question Judge Mark McGinnis' restraining order decision.
-
So you can dance? With addition of this class, East High's Fine Arts Institute meets...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Music, visual arts, literary arts, theater, and now dance are all available to East High students.
-
Photos: Green Bay East Students chassé their way into the Fine Arts Institute curriculum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Dance Director Esrom Williams instructs his students during the Performance Dance course at Green Bay East High School
