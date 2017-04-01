Wisconsin doctors prescribing opioids check patient history

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Patients who take opioids or other controlled substances are under greater scrutiny as Wisconsin doctors have begun to check a database of drugs previously given to patients before they write certain prescriptions.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.