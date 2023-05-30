Wisconsin DNR warns of elevated fire danger this week

Current fire danger is High across most of Wisconsin after an extended period of dry weather. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, contributing factors include warm temperatures, very low relative humidity and wind. Much of the state has not had any rain in the past 10 days. In addition, the rain that was […] Source: WRN.com







