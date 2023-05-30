Wisconsin DNR warns of elevated fire danger this week
Current fire danger is High across most of Wisconsin after an extended period of dry weather. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, contributing factors include warm temperatures, very low relative humidity and wind. Much of the state has not had any rain in the past 10 days. In addition, the rain that was […] Source: WRN.com
'Can't say I'm happy': Wisconsin congressional delegation largely on the fence about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Wisconsin's votes remain uncertain on a deal to avoid a federal government default by lifting the U.S. debt ceiling.
Gov. Tony Evers says the state is bracing for having to return federal pandemic funding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM
The agreement between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling includes clawing back about $30 billion in unspent relief.
Wisconsin just celebrated 175 years as a state. Here are some key historical facts you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM
Do you know your Wisconsin state history? Here's a look back at key moments from 1848 and earlier.
Brown County Jail is housing 28 inmates a day in Oconto County. Here's why.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM
Shortage of 26 corrections officers, few lawyers doing public defender work combine to reduce capacity at Brown County Jail.
3 GOP lawmakers make a new attempt to amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law to exempt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Republican lawmakers are again attempting to exempt pregnancy complications from the state's near-total abortion ban.
Minnesota marijuana bill becomes law, leaving Wisconsin encircled by legal weed. What...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, joining Michigan and Illinois in nearly landlocking the Dairy State in legal weed.
Amberg man found dead at home Monday night, Marinette County deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM
A woman was arrested after Marinette County deputies respond to report of shooting in town of Amberg on Monday night.
Watch for buckling pavement as temps rise this week
by WRN Contributor on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM
Watch for buckling pavement as temperatures rise this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and cautious, with hot temperatures forecast throughout the state creating conditions for pavement buckling to […]
