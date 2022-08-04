Wisconsin DNR investigating oil spill on contested Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge said they could not find a leak and believe the contamination was from a past spill. DNR officials said staff have visited the site and not found evidence of an ongoing leak.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







