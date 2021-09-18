Wisconsin DHS: Three consecutive days of more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
The state Department of Health Services reported three consecutive days of more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day on Friday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Howard-Suamico School District now requiring masks for kindergarten through sixth grade
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2021 at 1:02 AM
Howard-Suamico School District shifts course, now requiring masks for young students.
-
Wisconsin DHS: Three consecutive days of more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported three consecutive days of more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day on Friday.
-
The unvaccinated are nine times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, new state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 8:35 PM
As of Friday, 90% of hospital beds and 93% of ICU beds across the state were full — higher percentages than during the state's worst surge in 2020.
-
Dane County judge dismisses Attorney General's lawsuit aiming to unseat embattled Natural...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the lawsuit Friday, but said she did not condone Prehn's actions
-
Cook, Phillip Age 74 of Coloma
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM
-
Green Bay charter school closes for 2 weeks because of COVID-19, affecting 65 students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 17, 2021 at 6:47 PM
Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation to be closed at least through Oct. 1. Students will stay home and be taught via Internet until school reopens
-
A student who tested positive for COVID-19 died. Two days later the Fort Atkinson school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 6:28 PM
The family of Danny Rees is raising money for medical bills and other costs.
-
UW-Madison announces $175 million in support for a new computer, data and information...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 6:23 PM
The gifts include $125 million from alumni mega-donors John and Tashia Morgridge and $50 million from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
-
New bill seeks to move Wisconsin Elections Commission to Wausau
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2021 at 6:18 PM
A Republican lawmaker from Green Bay is looking to move the state elections commission to Wausau. Representative David Steffen says that the days of keeping offices in Madison for the sake of being in Madison are over. “It made sense 173 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.