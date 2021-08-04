Wisconsin DHS:  1,391 New COVID-19 Cases Most Since February

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says one-thousand-391 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday – the most since early February. The seven-day average is back up to 854 COVID cases a day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 341 patients are in state hospitals and 106 are currently in I-C-U. So far, just under half of the state’s residents have completed the vaccine series of shots.

Source: WRJC.com







