Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs Identifies Worker Killed at Volk Field

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is identifying the state worker who died Monday at Volk Field. Forty-year-old Nicholas Janz of Warrens was a facility maintenance specialist at the Combat Readiness Training Center. Officials are only saying Janz died while performing his duties at the base. The D-M-A is working with local and state authorities to review the details of the accident. Janz had been employed at D-M-A since 2010 and leaves behind a wife and three children.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.