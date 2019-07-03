Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs Identifies Worker Killed at Volk Field
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is identifying the state worker who died Monday at Volk Field. Forty-year-old Nicholas Janz of Warrens was a facility maintenance specialist at the Combat Readiness Training Center. Officials are only saying Janz died while performing his duties at the base. The D-M-A is working with local and state authorities to review the details of the accident. Janz had been employed at D-M-A since 2010 and leaves behind a wife and three children.
Source: WRJC.com
