Wisconsin Department Of Revenue Revises Withholding Tax Tables

Look closely at your pay stub next time and you should see a little less state income tax being withheld. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue revised its withholding tax tables Monday. This is the first change in eight years. Single filers making 50 thousand dollars a year should see a total of about 550 dollars more in their paychecks this year. If you’re paid twice a month, that’s about 23 dollars per pay period. The last two-year state budget included about two billion dollars in individual tax relief for just over one-point-six million Wisconsin taxpayers.

Source: WRJC.com







