Wisconsin Department of Revenue distributes just under $1.4 billion in shared revenue to local governments, schools, tech colleges and special districts

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) kicked off the week with a distribution of the following shared revenue and property tax credit payments to counties, municipalities, school districts, technical colleges and special districts.

JULY 2020 – SHARED REVENUE AND PROPERTY TAX CREDIT DISTRIBUTIONS First Dollar Credit $149,415,365.19 County-Municipal Aid $105,901,822.28 Utility Aid $10,413,293.76 Expenditure Restraint $59,311,699.61 School Levy Tax Credit $940,000,000.03 Video Service Provider Aid $5,000,000.00 Exempt Computer Aid $98,047,058.69 TOTAL JULY DISTRIBUTION $1,368,089,239.56

Wisconsin has a long history of sharing state revenues with local governments. State revenue sharing began in 1911 with the enactment of the state income tax and evolved over the years from a return-to-origins basis to a need-based system. More information on shared revenue can be found here.

