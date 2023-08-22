Wisconsin Department of Justice reallocates pandemic relief dollars to keep funding school safety efforts
Attorney General Josh Kaul will put another $1.3 million of ARPA funds toward a 24-hour tipline and other safety services for Wisconsin schools.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Who's made it to the Milwaukee debate stage: The RNC reveals its final list
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Candidates had to meet fundraising and polling thresholds while also signing pledges including a promise to back the eventual GOP nominee.
Voters want to hear other candidates at the Republican debate in Milwaukee. But Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM
At two Wisconsin county fairs, GOP voters said they were kicking the tires on the other candidates, want to hear views on inflation and immigration.
Family calls for changes at Wausau schools after report finds district mishandled...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The Vongphakdy family is calling on the district to apologize and implement training for administrators, staff and students.
Biden campaign releases ad touting his economic record as Republicans gear up for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM
It's the first state-specific advertisement from the Biden campaign in the 2024 election cycle and is set to begin airing the same day as the debate.
Bill to eliminate work permits in Wisconsin comes amid national push to loosen child...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Three Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would eliminate work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds in Wisconsin.
To close budget gaps, UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville consider furloughs, layoffs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM
The plan comes on the heels of another campus, UW-Oshkosh, announcing layoffs and furloughs this school year.
WI & MN DOT request federal funding to replace Blatnik Bridge
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM
Wisconsin and Minnesota are pursuing federal funding to replace a key piece of infrastructure. The Blatnik Bridge carries more than 33,000 vehicles daily between Duluth and Superior. The 60-year-old span has significant structural deterioration and […]
Inside Waupun Correctional Institution's 'nightmare' lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM
Prisoners describe unsanitary conditions and a dearth of medical care. Experts say staffing shortages are contributing to lockdowns across the country.
