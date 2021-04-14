Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to launch tracking system for sexual assault kits by end of 2021
The system will give survivors of sexual assault the ability to see where their evidence kit is in the process.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Five questions with 2021 Golden Apple winners Tracey Brewczynski and Tracy Wiedeman of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM
The 2021 Golden Apple Award presentations will be televised April 21 on CW14 and April 25 on WLUK.
Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can't limit bars and restaurant capacity without...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM
In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled Gov. Tony Evers should have sought to limit capacity in bars and restaurants through a legislative process.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM
Spring pollen has arrived in Wisconsin. Here's how to tell the difference between...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM
With allergy season ramping up in Wisconsin and coronavirus cases ticking in the wrong direction, it might be tricky to tell the difference.
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans vote on $2 billion in spending that may violate federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM
Republican state lawmakers hope to start to seize control of more than $3 billion in federal funds Tuesday, but if they carry through they may have to give up as much as two-thirds of it.
Federal officials and Gov. Tony Evers preserve $70 million a month in food assistance in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM
The deal means about 400,000 households will continue to receive extra FoodShare aid in May; a recent court decision had put it at risk.
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joins Democratic race for U.S. Senate in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 10:01 AM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski becomes the third major Democratic contender in the race in Wisconsin, joining Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson.
Night 7 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': Who are the Green Bay Packers? Anyone? Anyone?...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 1:50 AM
Aaron Rodgers' quick wit was on full display for Tuesday's episode, starting with that clue about the Green Bay Packers.
Plan to suspend sales taxes at bars and restaurants this summer would cost state but save...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM
Assembly Republicans plan to pass a bill that would eliminate the sales tax this summer at bars, restaurants, brewpubs, movie theaters and amusement parks.
