Wisconsin Department of Corrections withdraws bonus from falsely accused Lincoln Hills worker

A falsely accused prison worker who was subjected to a prolonged investigation after she was groped by an inmate received a $2,500 bonus for exemplary work in May – only to have it abruptly taken away this month.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.