Wisconsin Democrats will hold virtual convention in June

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has scrapped plans for an in-person state convention. WisPolitics.com reported Tuesday that state party chair Ben Wikler made the decision to hold a virtual event June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers are still trying to figure out logistics on how to run the event virtually. It will include […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.