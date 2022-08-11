Wisconsin Democrats united while Republicans are still healing after a hard-fought GOP governor primary
After a hard-fought primary between Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin Republicans are still healing as Democrats present a united front.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin GOP received three times more corporate contributions than Dems in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM
The top corporate contributor was WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, the state's largest utility.
-
Wisconsin Democrats united while Republicans are still healing after a hard-fought GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM
After a hard-fought primary between Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin Republicans are still healing as Democrats present a united front.
-
U.S. Venture Open returns to full event, raising $4.8 million for area charities and...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM
The amount raised this year exceeded U.S. Venture's goal of $4.6 million and comes close to its record-breaking $5.2 million in 2019.
-
Mile Bluff has the Beef Coming to Elroy August 17th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM
-
Green Bay chef Ace Champion talks cooking for Packers, merging Cajun charm with Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
-
This Florida couple have spent their summer volunteering in Wisconsin parks and hope to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM
The couple hope others will consider giving back in the great outdoors, made easier in Wisconsin this year by a new online volunteer portal.
-
Manitowoc woman accused of using company credit card to purchase more than $22,000 in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM
Belinda M. Gehl was released from police custody on a signature bond and appeared in Brown County Circuit Court on Aug. 5 for an initial appearance.
-
HS Football Preview – Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM
-
How Tim Michels broke with Republican voting history and prevailed without winning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM
In a shift befitting of the Trump Era, Tim Michels achieved his victory despite narrowly losing metropolitan Milwaukee's WOW counties.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.