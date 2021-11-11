Wisconsin Democrats reveal deep divisions on Evers-backed redistricting maps, with opponents saying they were tricked
Wisconsin Democrats revealed their divisions over redistricting Thursday, with 17 of them in the Assembly voting against election maps championed by Gov. Tony Evers.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 11:23 PM
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, a trend seen across the Northern U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM
The one-day case count of over 3,600 cases is the highest count since Sept. 17.
UScellular Is Pledging up to $13 Million To Help Up to 50,000 Youth Connect and Close...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM
Human Remains Located at Fort McCoy Identified
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM
Degner, Carl Wayne Age 73 of Rural Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM
Thompson, Verna M. Age 94 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM
Countdown to Christmas: Do you know a local business that sells one-of-a-kind Advent...
by Stevens Point Journal on November 11, 2021 at 7:16 PM
Are you a business owner with a unique Advent calendar? Do you and your family create your own Advent calendar every year? We want to hear from you!
Robin Vos says he hasn't studied having Wisconsin lawmakers take over elections, as Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM
Robin Vos said he hasn't looked into Sen. Ron Johnson's proposal to take over elections and tell clerks to ignore the advice of election officials.
Fact check: U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says low wage workers can be taxed into poverty.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says "If you're a low-wage worker and you're single and don't have children, we're literally taxing you into poverty."
