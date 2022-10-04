Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature forced to convene a special session on Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.