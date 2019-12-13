Wisconsin Democrats Push For Passage Of Drug Cost Bill

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature were pushing for passage of a federal bill aimed at bringing down the price of prescription drugs. The so-called Lower Drug Costs Now Act was approved today in the U-S House. It could set the stage for the federal government to negotiate prices for some high-priced drugs. Wisconsin State Senator Jon Erpenbach says it isn’t fair for seniors – who helped build the state – to have to pay so much money for their medications.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.