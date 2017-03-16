Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restrictions for buses
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers from the Madison area are circulating a bill that would give state and local governments the authority to prohibit weapons on public transit.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales27 mins ago
- Madison mayor backs bill pushing municipal control over guns on buses28 mins ago
- MN Lottery38 mins ago
- Republican: Self-insurance likely won’t pass committee1 hour ago
- UPDATE: Victim identified in Shawano County highway crash1 hour ago
- Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restrictions for buses1 hour ago
- When parents are addicted, kids face trauma2 hours ago
- We Are Hope Job Fair Aims To Put Door County To Work3 hours ago
- Navy won’t disclose cost overruns for USS Milwaukee3 hours ago
- Mental health staff short in Wisconsin schools3 hours ago
- Interview With Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront Recorded Before Developer Pulled ...4 hours ago
- Zero In Wisconsin App Will Help Those Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to Drive Sober4 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.