Wisconsin Democrats launch effort to support Protasiewicz amid recall talk

With Republicans at the Capitol threatening to impeach state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, Democrats are getting out to support her. “Volunteers with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be knocking on doors in Republican state legislative districts, to make sure that voters from this spring know what Republicans are publicly threatening to do, state […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.