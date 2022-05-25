Wisconsin Democrats call for stricter gun laws, GOP candidate Nicholson seeks more armed security after Texas school shootings
The proposals underscore the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin over how to respond to the drumbeat of mass shootings.
8 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
Packers will play New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Packers will play the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau Field.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Ron Johnson silent on background checks following the Uvalde shooting but pushes bill for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, vowed 'We are going to vote on gun legislation' and offered to consider Johnson's measure in another bill.
Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court, decries 'radical...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM
Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will seek the seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking re-election in 2023.
A class action lawsuit accuses Advocate Aurora of charging 44% more than the national...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The lawsuit alleges Advocate Aurora Health uses its status as the largest health care system in Wisconsin to raise prices for employers.
House passed gun purchase background check bills last year with no support from Wisconsin...
by Bob Hague on May 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM
Legislation strengthening criminal background checks for gun purchases passed the U.S. House of Representatives more than a year ago. The Bipartisan Backgound Checks bill (H.R. 8) – written to address the so-called “gun show […]
We asked readers for the worst pothole-riddled streets in Green Bay. Here are the worst...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Contenders for the most responses came down to three: Bond Street, Shawano Avenue and Chicago Street.
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on May 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM
