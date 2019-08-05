Wisconsin Democrats call for gun action
Wisconsin Democrats are calling for action to restrict access to guns, in the wake of the nation’s latest round of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. During a stop in Marathon County on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin said she’s all for a special session focused on gun control action. “I would […]
Source: WRN.com
