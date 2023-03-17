Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette has resigned, three months into his 11th consecutive term in office. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.