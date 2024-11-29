Wisconsin Democratic leader Ben Wikler enters the race to lead the national party

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, says he’s joined the race to lead the national party after an election that swept Donald Trump and Republicans to power in Washington. Since losing control of the White House, the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.