Wisconsin Dells Parkway project looking at year delay
Wisconsin Dells Parkway is slated to undergo massive construction in 2025 and 2026, but increased costs and other concerns have caused the project to be proposed for a one-year delay.
Brown County jury finds Pedro Santiago-Marquez guilty of killing Ashwaubenon man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM
The Brown County jury began deliberations in the Green Bay homicide case at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Brown County judge orders city to stop audio recordings at Green Bay City Hall, refuses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM
Brown County Judge Marc Hammer's decision was a partial win for both sides in dispute over recording of conversations in Green Bay's City Hall.
University of Wisconsin System plans to raise in-state tuition by 5% next school year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM
The UW Board of Regents will vote on the tuition increase later this month.
Why flags are flying half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin today?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
Mauston City Admin Finalist for Same Position in Menomonie
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM
A 20-year-old Green Bay native was on suicide watch at the Milwaukee County Jail. She...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM
Cilivea Thyrion had a well-documented history of severe mental health. Her mother wants to know how Milwaukee County Jail failed to prevent her death.
Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing new charges in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM
William Ferrario faces felony charges of stalking and intimidating a victim and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
A bipartisan consensus could be growing on how to teach reading statewide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM
Bipartisan cooperation could "really make a difference" in helping schools be more effective in how they teach reading, said one legislator.
By the Book: We're investigating why many Wisconsin kids struggle to read. We want to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
At least 79% of Wisconsin school districts use curriculums that ignore the science of how kids learn to read, making it harder for them to succeed.
