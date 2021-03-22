Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 8th offense OWI

Rory Emerson Thundercloud, 36 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers located a Black GMC Acadia pulled over on the side of the Interstate on Sunday March 21st at 10:45pm. Upon approach of the vehicle Troopers smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from Thundercloud. Troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. Thundercloud was subsequently arrested for OWI 8th offense.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.