Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 6th Offense OWI

Shannon L Hicks, 50 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I90/94 Westbound near Lake Delton around 12:50am Wednesday morning. Upon locating the vehicle, Troopers observed the male driver to be unresponsive, and were required to break a window to gain access to the vehicle and extricate him. EMS responded to the scene and the subject was transported to a local hospital. After an evaluation, it was determined that the subject was impaired and an evidentiary blood draw was conducted. The subject was subsequently arrested for OWI 6th offense.

Source: WRJC.com







