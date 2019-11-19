Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 5th Offense OWI

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his 5th Offense OWI. On August 18th a Wisconsin State Trooper witnessed a vehicle driving thru Camp Douglas with a large amount of smoke coming up from under the hood. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. He made contact with the driver and they opened the hood both believing the radiator may have blown. The driver later identified as 27 year old Derek Hopinka did not appear to give any direct signs of being intoxicated but did have a smell of alcohol on him. It was also determined that Hopinka had his license revoked due to prior OWI’s. Hopinka admitted to having a couple of beers that night and blew a PBT of .101. He was transported to Juneau County Jail where agreed to a blood draw.

Source: WRJC.com





