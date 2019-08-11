Wisconsin Dells Man Faces 5th Offense OWI

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his 5th Offense OWI after authorities located him for a probation warrant. On August 6th a Juneau County Deputy was patrolling Lyndon Station looking for a vehicle known to be driven by 33 year old Vincent Decorah, who was wanted by probation and parole. The deputy witnessed a vehicle fitting that description turn without using its signal. The Deputy followed Decorah into a driveway where he tried entering the house immediately. The Deputy went up to Decorah and could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Decorah initially complied with authorities until his probation was brought up. Decorah then tried to push his way into the house. Despite struggling authorities placed him under arrest. Authorities found an open can of 4 Loco inside Decorah’s vehicle. Decorah was transported to Juneau County Jail. Decorah also faces charges of Resisting and Officer an Operating While Revoked.

Source: WRJC.com





