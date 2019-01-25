Wisconsin Dells Grapplers Top Mauston 46-27 Win Outright Conference Title

The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs won and outright South Central Conference regular season crown last night after storming back from an early deficit to defeat the Mauston Golden Eagles 46-27 last night. Mauston had an early 24-12 lead in the match after pins by Blaine Lewis, Dom Muerett and Hunter Knitt, but the Dells scored 34 of the finals 37 points in the duals. Both teams will be back in action at Mauston high school next Friday for the South Central Conference tournament.

Source: WRJC.com





