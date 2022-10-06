Wisconsin Dells Family Being Threatened Again

A Wisconsin Dells family is under attack and its members say they don’t know who the attacker is. The person making the threats has even damaged the gravesites of family members in the Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery. The same person has sent threatening notes – including leaving them at the family’s home. This isn’t the first time. The exact same thing happened in June 2015. Authorities investigated but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

