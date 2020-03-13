Wisconsin Dells Defeats Altoona but WIAA Votes to End Winter Tournaments

Boys WIAA Sectional semi-finals

Division 3

Wisconsin Dells 69 Altoona 42

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 62 Bangor 61

Unfortunately despite winning the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs season will come to an end due to the WIAA Board of Control has voted to cancel the remainder of the Winter sports season, effectively ending girls and boys basketball playoffs immediately.

Source: WRJC.com





