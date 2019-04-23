Wisconsin Dells Charges from the Opening Bat in 9-2 Softball Victory Over Mauston

Grace Myklebust and the Wisconsin Dells got their offense going right from the opening bat in their 9-2 victory over the Mauston Lady Golden Eagles in a South Central Conference Softball game last night. Myklebust opened the game with a lead of homerun and the Dells never looked back. The Dells scored 3 runs in the first 1 a piece in the 2nd and 3rd innings and 2 a piece in the 6th and 7th innings. Gracie Walker gave up just 2 runs on 4 hits in the circle for the Lady Chiefs. Kiandra Spaulding doubled and scored a pair of runs for Mauston. Baylee Babcock had a pair of hits and 2 runs driven in for the Golden Eagles and Lexi Dvorak also notched a base hit in the Mauston loss. Mauston returns home to host Nekoosa Thursday night.

