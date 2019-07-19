Wisconsin delegation votes on party lines as House passes minimum wage bill
Wisconsin’s delegation voted along party lines as a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour passed the House of Representatives on Thursday. Democrats Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan voted “yes,” Republicans Sean Duffy, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Jim Sensenbrenner and Bryan Steil “no,” as the Raise the Wage Act […]
Source: WRN.com
