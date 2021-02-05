Wisconsin delegation splits on partisan lines as House removes Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

Wisconsin’s delegation voted along party lines, as the House removed Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. The Georgia Republican offered excuses but no apologies on Thursday, for trafficking in the baseless and bizarre Q-Anon conspiracy theory, and calling for assassination of prominent Democrats in social media posts. Wisconsin Republicans Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothmam, […]

