Wisconsin delegation splits in debt ceiling vote

Wisconsin's House delegation split over a bill to lift the nation's debt ceiling in Wednesday's vote. Democrat Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan joined Republican Tom Tiffany to oppose the bill which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with the White House. McCarthy, facing opposition from right-wing members of his party, was relying on Democrats to help







