Wisconsin delegation splits in debt ceiling vote
Wisconsin’s House delegation split over a bill to lift the nation’s debt ceiling in Wednesday’s vote. Democrat Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan joined Republican Tom Tiffany to oppose the bill which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with the White House. McCarthy, facing opposition from right-wing members of his party, was relying on Democrats to help […] Source: WRN.com
'You are welcome here': Gov. Tony Evers raises pride flag above Wisconsin state Capitol...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Evers fought back tears Thursday as he told members of the LGBTQ community, "You belong here."
by Bob Hague on June 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Local Prep Scores from This Week
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM
Mauston Baseball Season Ends vs Sauk Prairie
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM
Baby peregrine falcons recently hatched around Wisconsin. Here's how to see them
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM
Peregrine falcons were once on "the brink of extinction." Today, people can watch livestreams of the recently-hatched chicks in Wisconsin.
Fact check: Van Orden half-flips opinion on abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden half-flips opinion on abortion ban .
Schroeder, Wayne Age 70 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Evanson, James
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM
Hobson, Arthur E. Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM
