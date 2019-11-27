Wisconsin Deer Harvest Falls by 26 Percent on Opening Weekend of Gun Hunt

The Wisconsin D-N-R is reporting a 26-percent drop in the deer harvest during the opening weekend of this year’s gun season. A total of 90-thousand-286 deer were taken last weekend – compared to 123-thousand-90 on opening weekend 2018. The preliminary numbers show 46-thousand-866 bucks were registered which is nearly 21-thousand fewer than last year. D-N-R big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang says having the latest possible season in 2019 is partly to blame for the reduced harvest opening weekend. He says Wisconsin had the earliest possible deer season last November.

