Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program Reaches New Milestones

In less than a month’s time, the newly created Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program has already distributed over 19,600 gallons of fresh Wisconsin milk and 65 pallets of cheese to nearly 60 local emergency food sites to help feed hungry families.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







